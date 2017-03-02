Wyatt renews call for better bike safety as review comes back empty

After nine months of study, the City of Winnipeg’s report on improving cycling safety is ready.

The report will be presented to city council’s protection and community services committee on Monday, but Coun. Russ Wyatt, who commissioned it, is dismayed by its lack of recommendations.

In it, active transportation coordinator Stephanie Whitehouse lists the merits of safety measures from mandatory bells to helmets and protected infrastructure, but proposes no changes to the city’s bylaws, approaches or enforcement.

“My concern is that there should be some action coming out of it,” Wyatt said.

“Otherwise this is just an academic exercise.”

In May, 2016, the committee asked specifically for the public service to report back on whether all cyclists should wear helmets, have “sound devices,” and use lighting.

At the time, local cycling advocates found the request redundant, saying Manitoba’s highway traffic act (HTA) already requires cyclists under 18 years-old to wear helmets, and that bikes need front and rear lights between dusk and dawn.

Whitehouse’s report states the lights and bells “work as collision prevention devices.”

“A cyclist is more noticeable with bike lights… bike sound devices warn others, including pedestrians, of the presense of cyclists,” Whitehouse wrote.

As for helmets, they “greatly reduce head injury for collisions under 20 km/h, however for impacts at speeds greater than 28 km/h the benefit is negligible.”

The report disagrees with advocacy group Bike Winnipeg’s claims that mandatory helmet laws reduce overall cyclist volumes, but states helmet usage “tends to decline without ongoing enforcement and public education,” even when legislated.

The best thing for reducing injury, according to the report, is “designing cycling routes separated from vehicles.”

Whitehouse writes that, as per city council-adopted strategies, the city is “devoting resources to improving and expanding cycling infrastructure,” checking off the biggest how-to-make-cycling-safer box.

But Wyatt said that investment and infrastructure is why the city should be tougher on instituting new rules and doing something with this report.

“We’re a growing city, one where traffic numbers are going up, we’re trying to get more and more individuals away from the automobile and onto other modes of transportation—transit, rapid transit, cycling—that inherently will drive up requirement for safety on all sides,” he said.

Wyatt, addressing the existing HTA rules, said those are more of a “bare minimum,” and while it could suffice in smaller towns, Winnipeg has “got to have more than basic safety.”

“Things are changing quickly in terms of how we’re moving, our infrastructure (is changing), and it’s going to continue in that direction,” he said. “If that’s the case, we need to be prepared for the growth of cycling and ensure we push the safety opportunities that exist.”

Wyatt said he hopes the committee will "pursue this further," and push for new regulations to integrate the full suite of safety measures for all ages and all hours--helmets, lights, bells for every bike and cyclist.