Winnipeg student's plant passion grows into new naturalist book

For journalism student Kaitlin Vitt, writing about plants and fungi seemed only natural.

Growing up in St. Andrews, Man. with a big backyard to explore, she picked mushrooms and found critters regularly.

In 2015, she graduated with a bachelor of science from the University of Manitoba.

Vitt’s parallel loves of writing and science helped spawn her first book, Planted: Stories From Manitoba's Natural World, which boasts illustrations from her older sister Rayna Meakin.

“I sometimes see a disconnect between people and science. Scientists may not be able to or have the means to try to communicate why their research is important. And then people don’t always realize how science affects our everyday lives,” she said in an interview Thursday.

“So I thought connecting these personal stories to nature would kind of show people the importance of protecting and preserving our environment.”

Planted chronicles eight tales of Manitobans inspired by nature, “stories about self-discovery and tradition, and about healing in nature,” Vitt said.

The book launch happens at McNally Robinson Booksellers Thursday at 7 p.m.

A seed swap and panel discussion with three of the Manitobans profiled in Planted will happen at the launch.

Vitt encouraged people to bring seeds native to Manitoba — like purple coneflower, milkweed and big bluestem grass – to trade. She said she’ll also have some extra seeds on hand for guests to take home.

“It’s just kind of a way to show that you can help to restore the prairie even in your own yard,” she said of the swap.