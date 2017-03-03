New African dance show explores concepts of truth and performance, says director
NAfro Dance Production, a locally-based contemporary African dance company, will perform Mapiko this weekend at the Gas Station Arts Centre.
Audience members attending the performance of Mapiko at the Gas Station Arts Centre this weekend won’t be finding folded programs on their seats when they enter the theatre.
Instead, a small drum will be place on each of the auditorium's 200 seats for people to play as dancers and musicians from African contemporary dance company NAfro Dance Productions perform a piece that explores the hidden truth behind the masks we all wear, according to the artistic director.
“Mapiko basically means the unknown, and this interpretive dance is meant to take you on a spiritual journey, to search for who we are and what it means to live a masquerade,” said Casimiro Nhussi.
“We feel all pure when we are wearing our masks, but there’s always something behind them. The truth is, many of us do not know who we really are. Humans are a complex species.”
The performers faces are hidden behind large tribal masks as their bodies tumble across the stage, spinning, jumping and moving every which way to the constant beat of drumming. It's an emotional experience, to say the least.
Audience members will play their drums throughout the show by following the lead of musicians.
“We play the drums and move to the rhythm of the sounds in unison, and then the dancers will take the stage as we wind our way through our mysterious journey,” Nhussi said as he swayed side to side in an interview Thursday.
When asked if he has concerns people will keep playing the drums when it’s not their turn to participate, Nhussi chuckled and said “I’m confident people will respect what we are doing so I’m not too worried about that happening.”
Mapiko runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3, 4 and 5.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $12 for children 12 and under, and are available at the box office or online.
