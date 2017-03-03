Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Mar. 3-5

Explore the Exchange District for First Fridays

Wander around Winnipeg’s Exchange District Friday night and stop by some of the 28 galleries, eateries and shops for the March edition of First Fridays. The monthly event means galleries are open late, so grab a bite and a beverage and check out the work of local artists. For a list of what's on this month see here.

Women's open mic comedy night

It’s that time of the month again. Women’s open mic comedy, which happens the first Friday of every month, is on this week at Wee Johnny’s on McDermot Avenue. Yours truly will be performing. The show is for ladies who want to take the stage and try their hand at making people laugh. A special guest host will be the hilarious Lara Rae. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. The event is free with $5 drink specials and $6.75 for a slice of pizza. Remember to bring pads and tampons as they are collected and donated to local women's shelters.

Celebrate the glory that is Elton John

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet pays homage to the one and only Sir Elton John at the Centennial Concert Hall in their new show Love Lies Bleeding, which continues Friday. After the performance stick around for an after party put on by Culture Card and Pride Winnipeg. The HUB: Ballet Electric starts at 9:30 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. The night will feature artists, musicians and performers from the LGBTQ community. Tickets for the party are $15, and include a free brew from Little Brown Jug Brewing Company. You can buy them here.

Take some time for you for a good cause

Roll out of bed Saturday morning and start your day with some deep breathes and relaxation. Mindful Morning at Joy’s Tea, located at 885 Westminster Avenue, runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Shift Yoga and Holistic Hollins have partnered with the shop to deliver a morning of self-care with proceeds going to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba. Get your tickets here.

Kids get their kicks producing flicks