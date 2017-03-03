Prisoner dies in federal Manitoba prison, Corrections Canada investigating
A
A
Share via Email
STONY MOUNTAIN, Man. — A 50-year-old prisoner has died in custody at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution, a federal prison.
Emergency crews were called yesterday and Lewis Sitar was taken to hospital, but he could not be revived.
Sitar only had a month left in his two-and-a-half year sentence on convictions for theft and uttering threats, among other charges.
Police and the coroner have been notified, as they always are in the case of an inmate death.
Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.
(CJOB)
Most Popular
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: It's not playoff time, it's next-year time for the Winnipeg Jets
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: Mayor's annual speech shows status quo is here to stay