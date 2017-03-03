Prisoner dies in federal Manitoba prison, Corrections Canada investigating

STONY MOUNTAIN, Man. — A 50-year-old prisoner has died in custody at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution, a federal prison.

Emergency crews were called yesterday and Lewis Sitar was taken to hospital, but he could not be revived.

Sitar only had a month left in his two-and-a-half year sentence on convictions for theft and uttering threats, among other charges.

Police and the coroner have been notified, as they always are in the case of an inmate death.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.