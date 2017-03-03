Fall report too late to fix snow clearing, says Winnipeg councillor

After this winter showed just how poor the city of Winnipeg’s sidewalk and pathway snow clearing can be, councillors and citizens alike were keen to hear how it could improve.



Even before snow from roads piled up on sidewalks and common cycling corridors were left to freeze into dangerous, impassable goat paths (while clearing priority advocates called flawed took precedence), a report on the ways the city could do it all better was expected and on its way.

But this week, city staff informed the Public Works committee there would be “financial implications” to improving snow removal for active transportation routes, so the report was pushed back until September 2017.

Counc. Janice Lukes said that new deadline, which falls in the middle of city budget deliberations, could mean it’s impossible to adopt changes for next winter.

“It would be a miracle if anything comes out of it and gets into the budget,” she said. “It’s very difficult making a budget, and if at the last minute something this big shows up it’s very difficult to change anything.”

Lukes said three years of budget committee work has taught her only “nominal amounts” are ever approved that late in the budget game.

Financial implications with “some kind of innovation” could include amending staff hours to handle new priority-routes, or purchasing new, more specialized equipment. Lukes thinks that could amount to a big-ticket budget item the likes of which are normally approved before the fall.

“It should come back by the end of June at the latest, because then we can get it into the budget cycle early,” she said, adding the budget is “virtually complete” by September.