Major winter storm headed for southern Manitoba
A 'high impact storm' will hit the region, bringing up to 30 cm of snow.
Southern Manitobans should enjoy the mild and calm weather while they can.
The southern part of the province, including Winnipeg, is about to get clobbered with the white stuff.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of a storm system developing over the western U.S. that will impact southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba beginning tomorrow that could last up to two days.
Snowfall totals will range from five cm in southeast Manitoba to 30 cm or more. Winds are also expected to whip up Monday into Monday night, creating blowing snow and poor visibility in open areas.
There's still some uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of this system, which will have an impact on precipitation type and overall snowfall amounts. But Environment Canada suggests this will be a "high impact storm" for many areas.
The public is being asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #MBStorm.
