Siloam Mission heritage status debate returns to city hall

The building that houses Winnipeg's largest homeless shelter could soon be under heritage protection after the debate returns to city hall this week.

On Tuesday, the planning, property and development committee will decide whether to add 300 Princess St., home of Siloam Mission, to the city’s list of historical resources.

The well-known shelter gives refuge to hundreds of street-involved residents each day and is planning to undergo a multi-million dollar expansion, which would increase the inventory of beds and dining seats.

In late 2015, the mission responded to a city notice that the building had been selected for a heritage designation.

"We are concerned that designating this building as a heritage building would make the cost of the project untenable,” read a form sent from the mission to the city.

A civic heritage planner then reviewed the mission’s proposal and, according to a report prepared for Tuesday’s committee, found the renovations compatible with the desire to protect the Princess Street warehouse, built in 1911, and some of its historical features.

Planner Rina Ricci wrote that the review looked at the mission’s plan, as of February 2016, to add a new atrium link to 300 Princess St., repurpose the building at 303 Stanley St. and create new mixed-use residential and commercial units.

When reached for comment Friday, the mission’s communications manager declined and said staff would speak after next week’s meeting.

“If they don’t designate and then they want to go do stuff to the building there’s nothing stopping them from completely demolishing it,” Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg, said in a recent interview.

The scope of the mission’s expansion plans has changed since the issue first arose at city hall.

The mission had initially planned for a $30.5 million redevelopment that would have added 160 more beds.