Wolseley bookstore and cafe gets grease trap donation

The owner of a Wolseley bookstore and coffee shop can now serve food on regular plates, thanks to a recent grease trap donation.

For months, Bill Fugler had been serving food to his patrons at the Neighbourhood Bookstore and Cafe using disposable plates, cups and utensils.

That followed a seven-year battle against city hall, which ended in September 2016 after Fugler was given permission to operate his Westminster Avenue business without a grease trap. However, he could only do so if he didn’t use anything that required washing.

That’s because he refused to install a grease trap. Under the city's sewer bylaw, all food service establishments must have one in order to prevent sewer backups.

Recently, however, Fugler received good news that Tom Beggs Agencies was donating the grease trap he needed. The equipment was installed March 2.

The city still needs to approve the grease trap. Once that happens, Fugler can ditch having to use the disposable serving ware.

Fugler’s argument all along has been that he didn’t need one because his food is not made on-site, which means there’s no fat involved.

“First, we couldn't afford it,” he explains on his Facebook page to someone who asked why he doesn’t feel he needs to comply with the bylaw. “Second, according to every professional, plumber, cook and even the inspector who came by, 'You don't actually need this.' Third, the city regularly hands out exemptions to places that actually cook greasy food and serve it on plates.”