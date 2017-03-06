Emerson MP says asylum-seekers abuse Canada's generous immigration policies

The Conservative MP for Emerson, Man., is taking aim at Justin Trudeau over the number of asylum-seekers crossing the U.S-Canada border near the small town and using the prime minister’s very own words to do so.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Ted Falk delivers a statement to the PM while standing at the border near Emerson-Franklin where RCMP confirm 183 people have walked into Manitoba so far this year.

Falk asks Trudeau to clarify his message, ‘Welcome to Canada’, which was posted to Twitter in the wake of U.S President Donald Trump’s travel ban that targeted people from seven Muslim majority countries.

“Is this an open invitation for folks that want to illegally cross into Canada to come here and take advantage of our generous immigration and refugee policy,” Falk says in the video.

He then asks Trudeau to “set the record straight” and say whether he approves of the illegal crossings.

"Mr. Prime Minister, was your invitation restriction to legal means of immigrating to Canada or did it also include illegal entry into Canada and come anyway you want?," says Falk.

“If you oppose these illegal entries, then let Canadians know that you’re going to close the loophole that is allowing for folks to come across the border here illegally and abuse our very generous immigration and refugee policies.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale visited Emerson over the weekend, promising new money to help handle the surge of refugee claimants.

Read a full transcript of Tory MP Ted Falk's comment on asylum-seekers:

“Prime Minister, I’m standing here in Emerson, Manitoba right on the border with the United States here. And as media have reported around the world your message of “Welcome to Canada” to refugees: Is this an open invitation for folks that want to illegally cross into Canada to come here and take advantage of our generous immigration and refugee policy? It appears that people have understood your comments to mean exactly that: Come to Canada, come anyway you want. Legally, illegally, it doesn’t seem to matter.

It seems as though your statement has created a great deal of confusion and on behalf of my constituents I would like you to set the record straight and answer the following question: Mr. Prime Minister, was your invitation restriction to legal means of immigrating to Canada or did it also include illegal entry into Canada and come anyway you want?