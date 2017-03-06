Manitoba government says prospectors find diamonds in province for first time
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says prospectors have found diamonds in the province for the first time in what could eventually translate into further mineral development.
The government, however, stressed that the discovery by the Manitoba Geological Survey and its industry partner Lynx Consortium in the northeast of the province is preliminary, with no guarantees that it will lead to any mining.
The Northwest Territories, Quebec and Ontario all have active diamond mines, while Nunavut had a diamond mine that shut down and Saskatchewan has seen some advanced exploration.
Manitoba is home to several mining operations of mostly metals that contribute about $1.5 billion to the provincial economy.
