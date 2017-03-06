Looking to hire refugees? New website, Immigrant Centre aim to help employers make connections

For former refugee Omar Rahimi, a permanent move to Canada was a godsend.

Finding a job was his toughest challenge upon arrival in Manitoba, he said, but it didn’t compare to what he faced living in the Al Tash refugee camp in western Iraq for almost two decades.

"I was thirsty for 18 years. I remember every day I was thirsty. You drink a little bit, but it’s not enough," Rahimi said in an interview Monday.

"We were going to die. Many, many of our people died and many of my friends were recruited into al-Qaida and the American war in 2003, 2004," he said. "A lot of my friends died and a lot of them were beheaded."

Rahimi made the trip to Canada in December 2001 thanks to a federal government sponsorship.

He worked various labour jobs before founding his own painting company, Beautiful Canada Painting, in 2010.

Learning new languages at the refugee camp helped Rahimi find work in Winnipeg. (He speaks Kurdish, Farsi, Arabic and English.) And he has since helped hundreds of other refugees and new immigrants find employment in the city thanks to his translating skills, he said.

"When people come here… they know how to work hard and they need somebody to guide them. I just did it on my own and it took me years until I learned the system," Rahimi said.

He’s continuing to help others, albeit in a more official way now with a new website — hirearefugee.ca — launched last week.

Co-created with Bob Axworthy, president of RDA Consulting, the website aims to pair employers with employees, mostly in the hands-on labour sectors.

Immigrant Centre Manitoba is also focused on finding work for newcomers and is bracing for an onset of requests as more refugee claimants walk across the border.

Amie Membreno, manager of employment services, said on average, the Immigrant Centre helps 10 to 15 asylum seekers find jobs per year.

But they’re expecting a "huge increase" in the coming months considering the influx of refugee claimants arriving from the United States.

"We’re trying to put them in positions where they’re going to feel comfortable, where they’re going to be excited about the job. But it’s also going to be a job that they’re able to do," Membreno said.

Many of the centre’s clients wind up taking first jobs in the service, manufacturing or construction industries, as they develop their English skills, she said.

Membreno said the Immigrant Centre has worked with about 1,300 employers in the past, but is always on the lookout for more people willing to hire refugees. Those interested can find more information on their website, icmanitoba.com.

"Sometimes we have to overcome a little bit of apprehension from employers that are worried about what’s going to happen long-term," she said. "We really do try and advocate for our clients and really show the employer just how hard working they are.