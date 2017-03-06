Sandy Bay First Nation sues province, feds over flood diversion

A Manitoba First Nation community is taking the provincial and federal governments to court, alleging “catastrophic” losses as a result of flood diversion in 2011.

On Feb. 28, 2017, Sandy Bay First Nation filed a statement of claim against Manitoba and Canada’s attorneys general at the provincial Court of Queen’s Bench, seeking an unspecified amount of payment in damages.

The statement outlines how the community, situated in a low-lying region along the western shore of Lake Manitoba, is still repairing the damages caused by flooding in 2011.

That spring, severe flooding overtook the banks of the Assiniboine River and in order to protect regions of southern Manitoba, the province sent flooded waters through the Portage Diversion into Lake Manitoba.

“The known side-effects of this decision taken by Manitoba would be to flood the reserve lands, traditional lands and other lands and thereby to destroy the property of, and to devastate the lives of people and communities along Lake Manitoba,” the statement of claim reads.

It explains how both levels of government are liable to pay for the losses, which range from millions in structural damage to the emotional distress experienced by community members who were evacuated and displaced.

Chief Lance Roulette said all evacuated community members have returned home while the First Nation is still struggling to pay for the remediation of buildings hit by floodwaters.

He estimated up to 125 homes were damaged and many now have black mould and fungus.

“It’s affected a lot of our elderly and people whom have other health problems," he said in a recent interview.

The First Nation was in the headlines last year for issues around housing after a video surfaced that showed residents living in overcrowded, rat- and bug-infested homes.

Roulette said the decision to take legal action stems from an outstanding $1.4 million he says the community is owed in recovery money, also mentioned in the claim.

Besides structural damage, the claim outlines how reserve lands became saturated as a result of the flooding, and clay and sentiments carried from the diversion flood impacted fish populations in Lake Manitoba, interfering with the First Nation’s treaty rights.

As of Friday, a provincial spokesperson declined comment, saying no statement of claim has been received, while a spokesperson for the federal justice ministry didn't provide a response by press deadline.

According to the department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, Sandy Bay was one of 18 First Nation communities to have people evacuated during the 2011 flood.