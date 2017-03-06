Winnipeg real estate offers best 'bang for your buck'

The Barenaked Ladies should have just said they’d buy a house in Winnipeg.

According to a new report by Royal LePage, that would be the best way to spend a million dollars – that is, if a house tops the list.

Following a year of record home value highs in some parts of the country, the Canadian real estate company compared the types of properties available in major cities for $1 million in January 2017.

Of those examined, Winnipeg offered the most “bang for your buck,” according to the report and Winnipeg realtor Michael Froese.

Froese explained that while spending a mil’ on little more than a starter home is normal in hot markets Toronto and Vancouver, it gets homebuyers a lot more in the river city.

“One million dollars buys you a heck of a lot more in Winnipeg – more square footage, more bedrooms, more bathrooms, bigger lot, higher luxury,” he said. “(Our findings) were consistent with how Winnipeg has been for years.”

The Royal LePage report details how million-dollar homes vary wildly in size from coast to coast, from 2.6 bedrooms in Vancouver, to 3.1 bedrooms in Halifax, or a segment-leading 4.1 bedrooms in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg’s average overall living space for the sum is 3,505 sq. ft., far greater than the comparatively diminutive 1,229 sq. ft. for the same amount in Vancouver.

However, not many people shopping for a house in Winnipeg are looking to spend seven figures.

Since January 2016, only 40 homes have sold in the million dollar range in Winnipeg, so the millionaire market isn’t the hottest around these parts, but Froese said the value for money “trickles up.”

With an average home price that hovers around $300,000, Froese explained how looking at the upper end of the real-estate market illustrates how “Winnipeg is the most affordable large city in Canada.”

He said the local real estate market also offers good return, offering an average increase of 6.6 per cent annually all but three years since Royal LePage started tracking the market in 1977.

“If it was a publically traded stock Warren Buffer would be buying,” Froese joked. “Is it sustainable? It’s proven to be that way for over 40 years… there’s no bubble, we’re not crashing.”

Entry-level homes costing a little more than $250,000 make up around 40 per cent of local home sales, by far the largest segment.

Without painting homebuyers with the same brush, Froese said within a decade people investing in that hot segment are typically able to move up into the $400,000 to $600,000 range.

“Our entry level market doing so well gives people the option to move up… they’re gaining equity quickly, walking away with large chunks that enable them to (upgrade),” he said. “That strength starts the foundation of our market.”

Froese said he believes the affordability gives Winnipeg an edge in courting first-time buyers.