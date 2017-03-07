Growth fees working group hit legal roadblock: Orlikow

City hall’s plan to strike a working group with Winnipeg developers to decide on the future rollout of growth fees has hit a legal roadblock.

Coun. John Orlikow, chairman of the planning, property and development committee, said the city’s legal services department flagged concerns about the industry partnership last Friday.

“The legal department’s not too sure if we should have a working group because of the idea of this legal challenge,” he told reporters Tuesday.

He wouldn’t provide any specifics about the nature of the department’s concerns, saying he still intends to form the group and plans to meet with city lawyers next week to sort out the matter.

Until now, city officials have not publicly expressed concerns the current legal challenge, led by the Manitoba Home Builders’ Association and Urban Development Institute, would interfere with their ability to participate in the group.

The new impact fee bylaw, which councillors approved in October 2016, calls for a committee of industry leaders, developers and property owners to make recommendations about the future application of growth fees.

The working group was tied to the council-approved plan to phase in the fees throughout the city, beginning with commercial and industrial properties in 2018 and infill developments in 2019.

Growth fees will be applied to new residential builds on the outskirts of the city beginning May 1.

Orlikow, who was planning to be the council representative on the group, had hoped to get to work in January and begin discussing if, and how, the fees could be applied to industrial properties.