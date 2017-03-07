Manitoba dam budget climbs by $2 billion, completion date put back two years

WINNIPEG — The budget for the ballooning Keeyask Generating Station continues to climb.

Manitoba Hydro has announced a budget of $8.7 billion, a big jump from the previous number of $6.5 billion.

The project will also be late getting finished — the previous in-service date was November 2019 but that’s being pushed back nearly two years.

The 695-megawatt dam on the Nelson River is now expected to be ready in August 2021.

Hydro president Kelvin Shepherd says it’s too early to determine what impact the changes might have on rates.

But the Crown corporation has already announced it’s cutting 900 jobs in an effort to save money.