Three charged after marijuana and cash found in speeding car in Manitoba

CARBERRY, Man. — Two Winnipeggers and a B.C. man have been charged after a traffic stop on a southwestern Manitoba highway turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

Police said it happened March 2 at around 1 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Carberry.

Officers stopped a vehicle travelling 150 kilometres per hour in a 100-zone.

Upon searching the car, police found a small amount of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash.

Darren Gurniak, 50, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., and Justin Poitras, 28, and Lea Murrell, 30, both from Winnipeg, face a number of drug related charges.