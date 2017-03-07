Three charged after marijuana and cash found in speeding car in Manitoba
CARBERRY, Man. — Two Winnipeggers and a B.C. man have been charged after a traffic stop on a southwestern Manitoba highway turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.
Police said it happened March 2 at around 1 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Carberry.
Officers stopped a vehicle travelling 150 kilometres per hour in a 100-zone.
Upon searching the car, police found a small amount of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash.
Darren Gurniak, 50, from Port Coquitlam, B.C., and Justin Poitras, 28, and Lea Murrell, 30, both from Winnipeg, face a number of drug related charges.
(CTV Winnipeg)
