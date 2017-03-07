Winnipeg's Siloam Mission granted heritage status

The building that houses Winnipeg’s largest homeless shelter now has heritage status.

On Tuesday, councillors on the city’s planning, property and development committee voted to designate the Canadian Fairbanks Morse Company Warehouse at 300 Princess St. as a historic property.

Siloam Mission owns the 106-year-old building and initially opposed the designation over concerns it would limit the shelter’s ability to undertake a multimillion-dollar expansion.

Floyd Perras, executive director of strategic initiatives for the shelter, said the shelter's authorities changed their minds after working with city planners and finding a way to move ahead with renovation plans while also preserving the building’s heritage.

“Two years ago, we had really no idea what the heritage status would mean as far as us being able to expand to care for those that come from the streets and seeking our help everyday,” he explained Tuesday.

Perras added the heritage designation basically means the facades and signage on the building must stay put.

Committee chairman Coun. John Orlikow said this matter demonstrates how the city is willing to work with property owners when it comes to preserving heritage buildings.

“We’re not out there to be punitive, we’re out there to maintain the assets of the city that make us so great, but also working with developers,” he told reporters.

As for latest progress on the shelter’s expansion plans, Perras says he hopes to make an announcement this summer.

He said the project will cost $17 million and all three levels of government have been asked to contribute $3 million.

Both the city and feds have committed to spend around $700,000 on the project, while talks are still ongoing with the province, Perras explained.

“There’s challenges and we know that governments have some tight wallets at this point, but we are working privately as well."

He wouldn’t divulge any specifics of the renovations.