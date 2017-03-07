University of Winnipeg bike lab closing for cycling season

Despite the fact that most people who commute by bike do so exclusively in the spring and summer months, the University of Winnipeg's bike lab is closing for the cycling season.

Volunteer Madison Zienkiewicz said in past years, the free maintenance pitstop was open three or more days a week “with long lineups in the summer.”

“Students on campus are biking in the summer, you can see that walking by campus, racks are always full and the bike lab becomes like this little bike village of activity,” she said. “It got a little crazy, but it was really awesome.”

Things changed when the bike lab went on hiatus last year as it was relocated to a new, more visible location on campus.

The bike lab closed in May 2016 and reopened November 2016.

“Last year it was closed due to renovations and moving that had to be done… and then they (the University of Winnipeg Students' Association) didn’t put it back in the budget for this summer,” Zienkiewicz said. “It was an oversight.”

Social sustainability coordinator Tiffani Sawatzky, who manages the UWSA Bike Lab, said it mirrors other student union services such as the food bank and LGBT centre in that it’s funded through student fees.

“Unfortunately for the bike lab, what is peak time for students isn’t peak time for cycling, so all of our service centres are running (September to April),” she said. “The bike lab just doesn’t have the funding to be open year-round.”

Although she’s new to her role, Sawatzky said one budgetary change that factored into the tweaked opening hours was an increase in the bike lab staff salaries—including a general manager, volunteer coordinator and lead mechanic—in September 2016.

“Our part time staff got unionized and we implemented a living wage,” she said, noting that doing so “changed the cost of operations.”

Both Sawatzky and Zienkiewicz said the easiest answer to the limited funding would be increasing the student fees or allotment of those fees to the bike lab, which would require a student referendum.

“This year… we weren’t sure if it was the right time to implement a student fee increase,” Sawatzky said. “(The UWSA board) felt maybe this wasn’t the best time for a referendum… it’s definitely something to strive for, we just couldn’t go over budget.”

Zienkiewicz doesn’t want to give up hope—she has written a letter to the UWSA board and is gathering signatures to support her plea to find a way to offer some programming this summer.

She’s also planning to work with other bike lab supporters to get students “more involved and active with the bike lab and aware of what it offers.”

“Just by getting more people aware of the program, by, say, next year if we did a referendum, people would know and maybe add a couple dollars to student fees,” she said. “I would support a referendum as long as people are educated on what they are voting on.”

Failing that, she said the UWSA could consider seeking grants or external support.

“We don’t get funding from outside agents, so that’s something we could look into,” she said. "Ideally we don't have to."

The UWSA general election voting ends Wednesday, March 8. Sawatzky couldn’t offer a specific date after which bike lab would close, but said its closing would correlate with other service centres near the end of April.

Community bike repair projects in Winnipeg- Source: Bike Winnipeg

· The Bike Dump

631 Main Street (rear entrance on southeast corner of building)

Contact: contact@bike-dump.ca

· The Bike Dungeon

Recycling & Environmental Group’s Collective Space

Room 157, Helen Glass Building, U of M, Fort Garry Campus

· Burrows Bike Garage

Burrows Resource Centre

1100 College Avenue

Contact: 204-770-3567

· Coop Vélo-Cité

190, av. de la Cathédrale

· IRCOM at Sir Hugh John MacDonald

567 Bannatyne Ave

Contact:tylerm@ircom.ca or abdia@ircom.ca or 204-943-8765

· Orioles Bike Cage

Valour (Orioles) Community Centre

444 Burnell St

Contact: Email: oriolesbikecage@gmail.com

· Ralph Brown Bike Tool Cupboard

Ralph Brown Community Centre

460 Andrews Street

Contact: 204-586-3149 or North Winnipeg Commuter Cycling

· South Osborne Bike Hub (SOBH)

Lord Roberts Community Centre

725 Kylemore Avenue (in outbuilding just south of the main building)

Currently open Monday and Thursday nights from 6:00 to 8:30 (except on holidays).

Contact: Email: sobikehub@gmail.com, Facebook

· The WRENCH

1057 Logan (Downstairs)

Contact: 204-296-3389