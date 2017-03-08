At least 19 more asylum seekers, some injured, crossed border near Emerson since Tuesday

At least 19 more new arrivals walked into Canada between Tuesday and Wednesday in the midst of one of the winter's most brutal storms, says the area reeve.

Greg Janzen, reeve of Emerson-Franklin, said two people were picked up by emergency responders near Emerson Tuesday night, while 17 more were found huddled in a carport north of the town Wednesday morning.

Because of a raging blizzard, Janzen said the second group walked three-quarter miles north of the town of Emerson, not realizing they had arrived in Canada.

"I just can't imagine trying to walk in zero visibility and not knowing the area," he said of their journey.

Janzen said there were a "number of medical issues" among the asylum seekers and someone had possibly broken an arm. There were women, men and one child among the new arrivals.

Volunteer first responders from Emerson helped RCMP officers locate the asylum seekers, said Jeff French, the volunteer fire chief.

Though the volunteers are getting calls at all hours of the night recently to help locate refugee claimants, French said they are managing well and feel supported by the provincial and federal governments' responses.

French said communication is open between his department and Manitoba health authorities in case they need back-up and more paramedics on the ground.

Highway 75 has been closed due to the severe weather and commuters arriving from Emerson have stayed put in the town.

The community complex has been opened for stranded travelers, Janzen said, a move that happens when the two hotels in town are full.