Manitoba's Daughters of the Vote reflect on their experience in Ottawa

On International Women's Day, young women from across Canada were invited to replace their MPs and take a seat in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill.

Twelve of the 338 delegates were from Manitoba.

What did you learn from your Daughters of the Vote experience?

"I have learned so much during my time at Daughters of the Vote, but I believe the most moving experience has been hearing all the personal testimonials from delegates. I believe that personal experiences can be the most powerful teachers and I have learned more than I ever thought that I would in such a short time."

-Racheal Wu, 21, Brandon-Souris

"I've learned that if you ask politicians questions, they're not going to give you the answer that you're looking for. That was a big one that I just learned. I asked Justin Trudeau a question. There's 70 Indigenous delegates that are in Ottawa right now, so I asked him: 'What advice would you give to us if we wanted to go into politics?' And he just talked about reconciliation and how Canada is moving towards that... It wasn't really the answer I was looking for, but it was okay. I got to talk to him, which was good."

-Shania Pruden, 19, Elmwood-Transcona

"I learned that surrounding myself with a bunch of women, having a bunch of women in a building is so inspiring. Hearing everybody's stories, from the women who are currently in government to the young women that are sitting there in their chairs listening, is just so inspiring. Going into it, I had no idea what to expect."