News / Winnipeg

Nineteen asylum-seekers cross border in blizzard in Manitoba: reeve

EMERSON, Man. — The reeve of Emerson on the Manitoba-U.S. border says 19 asylum-seekers crossed over to Canada in a blizzard overnight.

Greg Janzen says there were fears one person had disappeared, but everyone was accounted for not long after daybreak.

The wind chill overnight was -28 C, and blowing snow reduced visibility so much that some highways in the area were closed until early this morning.

Janzen says two border-crossers arrived overnight, and 17 others were found huddled together near a home just north of the community after sunrise.

Emerson has been one of the border towns across Canada that has seen a surge in people coming in from the United States through fields and ditches.

