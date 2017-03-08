'Period packs' to raise awareness for need of feminine hygiene products

If you want to celebrate International Women’s Day tangibly, then local community agencies suggest picking up a pack of pads or box of tampons — regardless of your sex.

The Kindred Project, founded by best friends Jackie Hunt and Christina Redmond, is collecting feminine hygiene products throughout March for a public packaging event they’re holding at St. Vital Centre during the last weekend of the month.

Hunt and Redmond, along with an enthusiastic group of volunteers, have more than 50 drop-off bins set up around Winnipeg. They hope by assembling their “period packs” in public, they’ll encourage more donations.

“If we can show people what goes into these packages, I think it’s just going to be a lightbulb (moment) for a lot of people that say, ‘Wow, I didn’t even understand how critical a need it is.’ And we didn’t either (at first),” Hunt said in an interview Tuesday.

She encouraged donations of pads, tampons, wipes and underwear of the men’s and women’s varieties, since some donations go to transgender men who prefer men's styles.

The women then deliver the period packs they assemble to agencies in need around Manitoba, including Siloam Mission and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

They started the passion project in December and are in the process of incorporating and getting charitable status.

Pads and tampons are among the top three most requested items at Winnipeg Harvest and are some of the least donated products.

Client services associate Noelle MacLeod said of the 20 clients she helped Tuesday, five of them asked for feminine hygiene products.

Only one of their requests could be fulfilled.

In January, Harvest had 5,290 requests for feminine hygiene products and only received 1,203 products.

Many clients won’t blatantly ask for the products either, regardless of their need, MacLeod said.

“It’s a taboo subject and we have so many cultures right now where it’s not a discussion you even have from male to female,” she said. “It’s a very difficult conversation to have sometimes, especially with our newcomers.”

The Kindred Project recently donated period packs to the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute, which is always in need of more pads, according to executive director Laurel Martin.

“We do get a tremendous number of donations from Winnipeggers,” Martin said. “But we see very few feminine products.”

Martin said it’s the first item she rattles off when donors ask what’s needed.

“Once I suggest to them that some of our newcomers need (pads), they go, ‘Oh, of course!’” she said. "It seems that feminine products are not some of the things that jump to the forefront of somebody’s mind."

Products can be dropped off at Winnipeg Harvest (1085 Winnipeg Ave.), CMWI (201-61 Juno St.) or at more than 50 bins associated with The Kindred Project.