Trans teen gets his wish as province changes naming policy for school report cards

It was Tobias Berger’s birthday on Wednesday and before he blew out any candles, he’d already gotten his wish.

The River East Transcona School Division will start using the transgender teen’s preferred name on his report card and any other academic paperwork.

As the 15-year-old first told Metro in February, his school, Miles MacDonell Collegiate, was using his "dead name" on his report cards. They were calling him by his birth name when he now goes by Tobias and identifies as a transgender male.

Tobias was excited to hear the province changed its naming policy this month, allowing schools to use students’ preferred names on documents instead of their legal ones.

"It feels great," he said in an interview Wednesday. "I got a lot of praise from my teachers and my dad’s friends (for speaking out). They said they were really proud of me, because I was really nervous about doing it."

"My principal just said we have to write a note to him with my parent's signature and my signature saying that we would prefer this (name) and that they would put it in all of their legal documents," the teen explained.

His dad, Kurt Berger, said he’s proud of his son for speaking up on behalf of other transgender students, some of whom had to see their "dead name" on their high school diplomas in the past.

"I’m excited by the fact that this also helps other trans students that are out there that don’t want their dead names used," Berger said. "I’m proud of Tobi. It takes a lot to put himself out there and he did."

River East Transcona School Division's superintendent Kelly Barkman said the province informed the division late last week they could go ahead with changes to their naming policy, allowing transgender students to use whichever names they prefer in paperwork.

Barkman said the division subsequently revised its gender identity guidelines and transgender students can now let administration know if they want to change their preferred names in the system.

"The development of our (gender identity) guidelines in 2015, and the day-to-day steps we take to ensure our transgender students are accommodated and their rights are respected, show we care about their evolving needs," Barkman said in an email.

"The fact we can now use their preferred name on their report cards is one more step in the journey."