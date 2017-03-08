John K. Samson and Christine Fellows want to read your creative writing

Two of Winnipeg's most skilled songwriters have set up shop in the Millennium Library for the past seven months.

As the library's writers-in-residence, married musicians John K. Samson and Christine Fellows have combed through stacks on stacks of strangers' writing, editing prose and sharing their thoughts with a crop of up-and-coming talent.

The deadline to send writing submissions to them for review is Mar. 13, while their residency finishes at the end of April.

After that, the couple plans to hop across the pond to tour Europe in support of Samson's latest album, Winter Wheat.

Before hitting the road, Samson and Fellows sat down with Metro to discuss time well spent at the library. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

Metro: Are people mainly submitting songs for you to review? Or is it a whole whack of different writing genres?

Christine Fellows: "It's lots of songs, which is great, because I think songwriters don’t have a lot of places they can go to talk about craft. It’s all about industry. We have all this support for how to make it in the music industry, but no support for the craft itself, which to me, is cart before horse. Craft should be something that we foster in each other and in the creative community if we want to get better."

John K. Samson: "I think also the democracy of genres has been really appealing to us in that all writing is writing. All writing matters. So it’s been really kind of excellent for us to immerse ourselves in all these genres that we generally wouldn’t be asked to comment on."

Metro: Have you both always been open to having your own writing critiqued? Or did you have to work up to that point?

JKS: "I think people are less open to it maybe at the beginning of their careers or their writing lives… (Writing) needs to be received in order to exist, I think, even if it’s just (read) by one other person."

CF: "We have these amazing experiences where people are showing us the very first thing they’ve ever written. A service like this (residency) is open to people and especially valuable to people who do not have a built-in community. So many (people) have a writers’ group or an editor... but there are a lot of people writing without those resources."

JKS: "With the democratization of the media, you have all these people who are now able to write and put their writing into the world. But I think what we’re lacking more and more is readers — like actual attentive readers who will push the work forward. So I think the editor is a sort of endangered figure in a lot of ways, but I think they're needed now more than ever."

Metro: There’s a whole barrage of unsolicited criticism you can get online, so it feels almost weird to come to an actual physical place and ask for criticism from strangers.

JKS: The distancing effect that screens have obviously I think kind of provokes people into saying things that maybe aren’t constructive or super reflective. That’s sort of an understatement.

CF: You’re being really, really…

JKS: I’m being kind to the Internet there. So I think that when you actually sit down with someone it totally alters what the conversation will be. There’s a reciprocity that occurs that’s really super valuable and something I feel like is increasingly rare.

CF: Plus we’re at the library. One time, I was sitting at that desk right over there by the computer and a lady came in and started talking to me and then just gave me a hug. A total random stranger. And then there’s payphones on every floor, which we kind of love… just being in this place that is a bustle of activity.

JKS: It feels like a real intersection of all the different Winnipegs that exist. They all kind of intersect here.

Metro: You guys have been married since 2004 and working together a lot, obviously.

CF: We f--king love each other. It’s apparent. I’m not even embarrassed to say it.

Metro: So do you fall more in love with each other as you work more together? Or do you get sick of each other?

JKS: I think the lines between our personalities get more and more blurred every year. Like we’re sort of becoming one person in the world and I’m pretty happy with that, actually. I feel like we both are.

CF: Stockholm syndrome! We’ve fallen in love with our kidnappers. It’s what happens.

JKS: The two of us together equal, like…

CF: …one brain.

JKS: One competent person.