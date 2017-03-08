Winnipeg Transit drivers ready to quit over safety concerns: union president

Concerns about workplace safety will have more bus drivers heading for the door, says the president of Winnipeg’s transit union.

“There’s a lot of apprehension out there,” John Callahan, head of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, told reporters Wednesday.

“I am hearing from members that they’re checking their time to see if they’re eligible for retirement, if possible. Others are getting their resumes ready to move on.”

The issues of violence and harassment toward drivers have been in the spotlight since the slaying death of 58-year-old operator Irvine Jubal Fraser last month.

Police said Fraser finished his shift at the University of Manitoba on Feb. 14 when an altercation ensued with a passenger who had fallen asleep on the bus.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is now facing charges in Fraser’s death, including second-degree murder.

“It’s a struggle to get bus operators in the first place, and this obviously isn’t going to help matters. Unless these issues can be addressed and addressed very quickly,” said Callahan.

He said four-security related incidents happened on buses over the weekend, but wouldn’t provide specifics out of concerns for copycat antics.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee unanimously voted for staff to report back on what safety measures are currently in place for drivers.

Callahan, who called the review a positive first step, reiterated concerns that more action needs to happen sooner.

He said one of the issues he has raised with acting director of Winnipeg Transit Greg Ewankiw is that dispatchers follow proper security protocols.

Callahan believes that right now, too much discretion is being used when an incident gets reported, which can put drivers in reiharm’s way.