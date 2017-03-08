Winnipeg man arrested after string of cigarette thefts at small stores
Frankie Patrick Landon, 39, from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of robbery, assault and possession charges.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges after a number of grocery and convenience store employees were assaulted during cigarette robberies.
Police said the incidents date back to last summer.
Staff at two stores were assaulted in August and then one of the stores was hit again in February.
The most recent robbery came on Tuesday but this time police got to the scene and found a suspect in a stolen vehicle.
Officers say the man became combative as they tried to arrest him, leaving one officer with minor injuries.
Frankie Patrick Landon, 39, from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of robbery, assault and possession charges.
