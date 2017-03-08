Winnipeg's metropolitan area seventh largest in Canada

Between firework flashes on Canada Day in 2015 and 2016, around 17,000 more people started calling themselves Winnipeggers, making the city’s metropolitan area the seventh largest in Canada.

After releasing an initial report in February detailing how Winnipeg’s population growth outpaced the national average of late, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday considerable growth in the official census-defined metropolitan area.

As of July 1, 2016, an estimated 811,874 people inhabited Winnipeg’s metro area, up from 794,729 on July 1, 2015.

The increase places Winnipeg ahead of the comparably inhabited Quebec City metro area, which is now behind by 4,663 people with its head count of approximately 807,211 as of Canada Day 2016.

The year-over-year increase slots Winnipeg behind just six other metropolitan areas in terms of population. Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa-Gatineau are still larger, and it would be a stretch to imagine Winnipeg climbing higher on the list any time soon.