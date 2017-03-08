Winnipeg's missing persons numbers soared in 2016, says police report

The soaring number of missing people – and missing children especially – in Winnipeg is cause for one children’s advocate to demand more than “Band-Aid approaches” from the province.

Nearly 1,000 more people went missing in the city in 2016 than in 2015, according to a report to be addressed by the Winnipeg Police Board on Friday.

More than 9,700 missing persons reports were filed in the city in 2016, while about 8,800 reports were filed in 2015, said Shaunna Neufeld, detective sergeant with the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit.

“(The numbers) are up a little bit from the previous year, but it has to be stressed a lot of those youth files are resolved fairly quickly,” Neufeld said in an interview Tuesday. “There’s a number that resolve within 24 hours.”

Neufeld said the number of people who went missing in the last quarter of 2016 (October through December) was 791, with chronic runaways accounting for the vast majority of cases the unit dealt with.

The Safety and Protection report on the police board agenda said 66 per cent of 2016's missing persons cases involved females, while 84 per cent involved Child and Family Services facilities.

There were 24 people who were reported missing 15 or more times during the last three months of 2016, the report said.

For Neufeld, who is transferring out of the missing persons unit next month after six years on the job, there’s “always more work to be done,” to curb the flow of missing people.

“There’s some things that aren’t easily solved, right? Kids with addiction issues, I think there does need to be a longer-term treatment centre in Manitoba to address their needs,” she said. “Until that happens, kids are grappling with meth or serious drug addiction issues. I don’t think things are going to dramatically change for those kids.”

In an emailed response Tuesday, Minister of Families Scott Fielding said the province is working on a coordinated approach with city police and community agencies to support children in care who are at risk of exploitation.

Fielding said the government plans to expand the Manitoba StreetReach program, which is “dedicated to locating high-risk youth and helping them find places of safety.”

“The program continues to evolve in scope with community partners to improve its effectiveness in protecting our vulnerable youth. This includes working on a new system to report children missing from their CFS placements,” Fielding said.

“Children who run have experienced significant trauma and so they often live in a state of ‘fight or flight.’ Careful responses and building relationships is key to reducing running behaviours,” he said.

Cora Morgan, the First Nations Family Advocate who works with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said she believes the rising number of missing people correlates with the rising number of children in care.

More than 10,000 children are in the province's care and nearly 90 per cent of them are Indigenous, Morgan said.

“When you think about an adult, they have a hard time when they have a relationship breakdown. Yet when a child is taken from a home, they lose everything they know and then it results in their behaviour, because they don’t know how to properly communicate,” she said.

Morgan called the government’s proposed expansion of the StreetReach program “another Band-Aid approach” for the child welfare system.

“It’s just another reaction. It’s not preventing (kids) from going to the street. It’s just going to try and help them find them quicker,” Morgan said.

“But the damage is already done. If you’ve already damaged that child so much that they want to be on the street, then just finding them quicker is not going to solve anything.”