Judge overrules photo radar ticket-fighting decision

Winnipeg’s most vocal traffic justice advocate is frustrated this week after a precedent-setting ruling hailed as a ticket-fighting silver bullet was reversed by a higher court.

Todd Dube said half a dozen or more photo radar tickets were thrown out after provincial court Judge Mary Kate Harvie’s May 2016 ruling that such tickets should take four to six months—any longer and the delay was unreasonable, she said.

A subsequent Supreme Court decision overturned that decision, ruling that any provincial court trial should be completed within 18 months, lest it violate a defendant’s charter rights.

On Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Judge Vic Toews took his queue from that latter decision, ruling a contested school zone ticket given a trial date eight days away from its 18-month window closing was fair.

Dube said by his own interpretation, Harvie was right and Toews was wrong, explaining “the Supreme Court decision shouldn’t apply to summary conviction matters” which he believes are “legally speaking no different than parking tickets.”

He said Toews’ ruling puts photo radar tickets in the same legal ballpark as criminal cases, and before Monday he’d expected Toews “would be critical of the timing it’s taking to clear these tickets.”

“He wasn’t,” Dube said, adding he felt Toews “overlooked the elephant in the room.”

“For him to say 18 months is reasonable for a ticket like this misses the point,” he said. “The issue that’s never been addressed is this: why all of a sudden is there a two-year backlog?”

Dube said he believes overall ticket volume contributes to 18-month or longer delays for fighting photo radar tickets in Winnipeg.

“Why is that? Because they’re grossly unfair and people oftentimes refuse to pay them—that’s the problem,” he said. “A few years ago, the traffic matters took three to four months to settle.”

Dube attributes the ticket volume that coincided with photo-radar prevalence to Winnipeg “specifically targeting (its) own mis-engineering,” citing speed limits they "lower arbitrarily,” as well as “the shortest amber times in Canada” and a lack of proper signage, including in marked school zones.

“It all compounds, it’s outrageous,” he said, adding people are less likely to pay fines in Winnipeg because they’re more expensive.

“In Winnipeg if you’re going 63 in a 50 where it should be 60 to begin with, you’re paying $280 for that fine… when you’re caught going 63 in Edmonton you get a fine for $90,” he said.

Dube said he’s not the only Winnipegger dismayed by this week’s ruling, and other “people have had enough of it.”

His group Wise Up Winnipeg is now up to more than 8,300 members and growing steadily, he said.

“They contact us and become members, they’re quite vocal, we’re building momentum—we’re not going away, we’re only going to get bigger,” he said.