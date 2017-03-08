Winnipegger peddling an ozone-infused laundry aid to save the environment

Either a thunderstorm-harnessing hero wants to save the planet, or a Winnipeg entrepreneur is doing his best to reduce the environmental impact of laundry—both statements are true, to some extent, of Kevin Shale.

He was working as an appliance repair technician not long ago when he realized there was no solution to washing machine issues associated with detergent build-up.

The conventional method of using oil-based soaps, and even the eco-friendly soaps, he explained, can lead to “mould build-up and a whole rash of other mechanical issues.”

When he dug a little deeper he also learned the chemicals wreaking havoc on washing machines also has a scary environmental impact.

“Where I live, in Crestview, whenever I’m doing laundry… after a rain storm, or perhaps during spring with lots of melt water happening, all of our sewers are tied to storm drains,” he explained. “They will overflow into Sturgeon Creek, and the Assiniboine River—If I’m using (petrochemical) detergent there’s a whole long list of chemicals ending up in our waste water.”

In areas where water is drawn from a septic field, he learned laundry wastewater can also pollute groundwater, and even harm aquatic life if there’s any nearby.

In both cases, he said it has a chance of reaching Lake Winnipeg, “one of the most endangered lakes in the world.”

Shale pivoted from his appliance repair gig into setting up the home base for Canadian sales of a product called PureWash Pro in Winnipeg.

With that device, he said any household can easily redirect cold water tubes that normally hook into the washer into the PureWash Pro and leave the job of cleaning clothes (and the machine itself) to the handy device.

“It injects and infuses ozone into the incoming cold water… which will kill all mould, bacteria, viruses in the clothes and washing machine, open up fibres thus acting like a fabric softener, remove soiling, and eliminate odours… all without the use of chemicals,” he said.

Oxygen-based molecules in the water clean “like a thunderstorm,” which a PureWash Pro video quips is “nature's way of cleaning the air.”

Shale’s company, Low Environmental Impact Technologies, is the Canadian distributor for the device, which he’s committed himself to promoting as widely as possible, most recently at a trade show for vendors sourcing solutions for Arctic climates.

“It was interesting to talk to people from (up North) because many of them don’t have treatment for waste water,” he said, noting the PureWash Pro is perfect for that environment.