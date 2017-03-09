'Extremely resourceful and extremely brave': Winnipeg homeless women subject of new think-tank study

Amid the bustle of Siloam Mission’s lunch hour rush Thursday, a 55-year-old woman explained how she found a "great big lump" on her breast and why she doesn’t want to get it checked by a doctor yet.

"I want to get a place," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

She left her home in southern Ontario seven months ago and moved to Winnipeg, out of fear for her personal safety.

"You can’t go see doctors and then come back in here (to the shelter) and try to maintain your composure," she said over coffee. "Because people feed off weakness."

"This is no place to get the news, 'You have cancer. You have to go through chemo,'" she said. "I need a place."

Her emotional story shared elements with many profiled in a new report released by the Manitoba office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives this week.

Finding Her Home: A Gender-Based Analysis of the Homelessness Crisis in Winnipeg was co-written by community researchers Jenna Drabble and Sadie McInnes.

Based on 30 interviews with women who experienced homelessness, the study details how some felt unsafe in the city’s shelter system and can’t always access women’s-only accommodations.

In Winnipeg, homeless women need to be fleeing domestic abuse or have children in their care to access most women’s-only shelter spaces, said Drabble.

"A lot of women are trying to escape violence, but if it’s not classified as domestic violence, then you can’t access a domestic violence shelter," Drabble said.

And if you don’t have kids, "it’s like you don’t exist," said the 55-year-old woman.

Al Foster, Siloam Mission’s communications manager, said the shelter has worked to make its women’s wing of 30 beds feel safer for clients, especially when securing the washroom and shower spaces.

The mission also has a women’s group and individual counselling available, he said.

In her study, Drabble recommended the government fund more units of affordable housing for women and that community agencies develop a female-focused plan to ending homelessness.

"We’re saying that women are uniquely marginalized and vulnerable. And when we understand and incorporate those experiences into the way that we develop policy and programs, it creates better outcomes for everybody," Drabble said.

A retired 66-year-old woman who previously lived at Siloam (and asked not to be identified) said she found a safe haven just off Main Street.

After four years spent couch surfing between relatives’ homes, she moved into a hotel on Higgins Ave. two months ago.

"I think the government should be putting women up in hotels, providing women with instruments for cooking," she said. "I’m self-efficient in there and I can buy 15 pounds of potatoes to last me for two months."

She largely comes to Siloam to socialize, she said. Her hotel is full of senior citizens who are very quiet.

"And they’re all in the same boat as me – owing Revenue Canada. They rob us 'til we're gone," the woman said.

Both homeless women Metro spoke to walked with canes. The second woman said she used hers for multiple purposes.

"You can’t act timid here. Even outside walking, you’ve got to walk like you own the street. You’ve got to walk with your head high and very alert," she said, motioning to her cane. "I’m not scared to walk at night."

The themes of “strength and resilience” came up again and again while compiling testimonies for the CCPA study, Drabble said.

"They’re really hard stories to hear and it’s really unfortunate that women are placed in the position that they’re put in where they have to just basically rely on themselves," Drabble said. "You have to be extremely resourceful and extremely brave in order to survive."

•••

By the numbers

• 23 per cent of Winnipeg's homeless population identified as women.

• About 40 per cent of the women identified were youth.

• About 18 per cent of women identified as being part of the LGBTQ community.

• About 84 per cent of the women identified as Indigenous.

• About six per cent of the women were pregnant at the time of the survey.