Manitoba government tells man it has paid his entire U.S. emergency medical bill

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has paid a $118,00 US medical bill for a man's emergency treatment in the U.S.

Robin Milne, who is 60, cried tears of joy after coming out of a meeting with Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who informed him that the entire bill has been taken care of.

He said Thursday this is a tremendous weight off of him.

Milne – who lives a few kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border – had a heart attack in October 2016 and went to the closest hospital emergency room, which is in Minnesota.

Manitoba has an emergency care deal with Minnesota, but the U.S. doctor sent Milne to another hospital in North Dakota, which the province doesn't have a deal with, to get a heart stent.

Milne said the decision to transfer him to the North Dakota hospital came after he waited 90 minutes to be transferred to a Winnipeg hospital for the procedure.

On Feb. 1, the Manitoba government said it didn't have the authority to make such payments.

Goertzen said he drove to the U.S. and secured an agreement clearing Milne’s bill.