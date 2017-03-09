Manitoba government to take new steps to control spending, energy conservation

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is taking new steps to control spending at Crown corporations and encourage energy conservation at homes and businesses.

A bill now before the legislature would allow cabinet ministers to set specific performance targets for any Crown corporation they are responsible for.

The ministers would also have the power to set policies on advertising, accounting and organizational reviews.

The Tory government has promised to keep spending down at Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and other agencies, while the opposition has accused it of interfering.

Another bill being introduced would fulfil a Tory campaign promise by setting up a new agency, separate from Manitoba Hydro, to promote energy conservation.

Efficiency Manitoba Inc. will be tasked with reducing electrical consumption each year by 1.5 per cent and natural gas consumption by 0.75 per cent.