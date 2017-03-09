Tommy Chong coming to Winnipeg Comedy Festival

Light it up, Winnipeg.

Comedian Tommy Chong – of the famed, blunt-filled Cheech and Chong films – is coming to the river city, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival announced Thursday.

Chong will host the Good Neighbours gala April 7 at the Pantages Playhouse Theatre.

Festival organizers also announced Shazia Mirza is bringing her popular stand-up show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, to the West End Cultural Centre April 9.

“I’m delighted to have ‘free radicals’ joining the fest,” Artistic Director Lara Rae said in a press release. “Both of these artists have spoken their minds at great personal risk, and I have incredible respect and love for both of them – they make me laugh and think at the same time!”

New add-ons to the line-up include the free You’re Welcome “ethnic comedy” show, which will be hosted by Martha Chaves and feature the likes of Fatima Dhowre, Chad Anderson, Mark James Heath and Nile Seguin.

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival runs April 3-9 at various venues in the city.