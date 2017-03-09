'Future of commuting:' Green Action Centre aims to end solo work commutes

The future of workplace commuting involves more people travelling to and from work by bike, transit, on foot… ideally anyway but alone in the car.

That’s why the Green Action Centre (GAC) is hosting a forum on the subject with employers on March 15, to get them thinking about that, according to Mel Marginet, who focuses on workplace commuter options for the GAC.

“For us, we’re thinking about reducing drive-alone time,” she said, explaining how there’s a slew of unsustainable costs and environmental detriments associated with single-occupant vehicle use.

Besides pollution and traffic congestion, “driving is subsidized the most by taxpayers,” Marginet explained, “versus transit which is taxed lower, and cycling and walking which has net benefit.”

The “drive-alone commuter” costs his fellow citizen more, does more harm to the environment, and has a higher overhead than a coworker traveling to work by other means.

Marginet said targeting business with that kind of messaging makes sense because employers have a hand in providing or incentivizing alternatives.

“Work is where you go every day, you go to work, come home from work,” she said, suggesting it makes up a bulk of daily trips. She thinks a mode shift is possible, “if we can work with employers.”

For instance, if an employer has a certain number of parking spots there's a snow-clearing budget associated with that—converting a few spots to caged, locked bicycle parking gives workers an alternative to driving and reduces that cost slightly.

“Or maybe charge a parking fee, maybe there’s a small cost for parking but you’re going to subsidize transit passes (for workers),” Marginet said. “All of these carrot versus sticks, hurdles versus benefits can have a very large impact.”

In order to lead the discussion March 15, the GAC has invited Kelly Brough, CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce to speak to that city’s success in offering healthy transportation options.

“Denver has a lot of the same issues as Winnipeg—suburban sprawl, four season climate,” Marginet said. “We didn’t want to bring in someone from Los Angeles or Copenhagen, someone irrelevant to Winnipeg… (she’s) someone we can learn from.”

Brough will guide attendees through a workshop that will touch on topics such as employee engagement, health outcomes, and a bottom-line pleasing cost-benefit analysis.