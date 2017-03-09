Winnipeg Folk Festival unveils 2017 lineup including headliners Feist, Barenaked Ladies and City and Colour

Folkies, start counting your blessings.

The famed enumerator Feist will be headlining the 43rd annual Winnipeg Folk Festival, along with some other perennial Canadian favourites, including the Barenaked Ladies, City and Colour and Bruce Cockburn.

American artists The Shins and Brandi Carlile are also on deck, along with hometown heroes John K. Samson and the Winter Wheat, Begonia and Joey Landreth.

The full lineup was revealed online and at The Good Will Social Club on Thursday where Landreth took the stage for a preview of what's to come at this year's fest, happening July 6 to 9 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

"Playing the Winnipeg Folk Festival as a Winnipegger is one of the highest callings," Landreth said. "It's better than Christmas."

Artistic director Chris Frayer said music fans can expect a distinctly Canadian lineup from the festival this year, with 40 workshops and 70 concerts over the four-day stretch.

"I think we get swept up in a lot of the American music that we love and we are a definitively Canadian festival. So I wanted to get some of the bigger Canadian names," he said. "And I always want to bring in a couple U.S. names that haven't played Winnipeg before."

The non-profit also revealed its new logo design, which will certainly be brandishing mugs, tees and caps around Winnipeg for decades to come. It's a blue and orange banjo number this year, sketched over a sprawling prairie.

Single day tickets or four-day festival passes are available through the Folk Fest website and through their office at 208-211 Bannatyne Ave.