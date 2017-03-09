Winnipeg tour guide getting in the spirit of new ghost hunting season

When Kristen Verin-Treusch started hosting tours of heritage buildings and sites in Winnipeg 10 years ago, she didn’t believe in ghosts.

That is, until the owner of SquarePeg Tours was apparently approached by one.

She said it happened in the Elmwood Cemetery as she was guiding a group through the graveyard.

“I was standing beside the grave of a little boy who died many years ago,” Verin-Treusch said. “And I suddenly felt really bizarre. It was an unexplainable experience. I knew there was a spirit around me which was odd because I was a skeptic.”

Verin-Treusch talked to a medium about what had happened. After doing some research that led her to stories about paranormal activity reported in a number of Winnipeg haunts, the focus of her touring business shifted.

You could say she got into the “spirit” of things.

“I started taking people on tours of places like St. Boniface Museum and, of course, the Fort Garry Hotel. I have my guests, not me, use a metal dowsing rod (which acts as a conductor of hidden energy sources) to see who’s around.”

On March 16, Verin-Treusch will host the first ghost hunt of the season at the Fort Garry. She said there are a number of notorious ghosts who call the 104-year-old hotel home, including the "Phantom Diner" who hangs out in the Broadway Room.

Probably the most famous spirit in Manitoba is the lady of room 202 known as Kate.

“Kate tends to gravitate to women in their twenties, particularily if they’re getting married or were recently married. That’s because the story about her is she was strangled by her soon-to-be father-in-law who didn’t want her to marry his son.”

Verin-Treusch points out Kate was not murdered at the Fort Garry. Her body? Never found.

“Kate’s a very sad ghost who means no harm. Some people intentionally book that room to see if she comes to visit, and others want nothing to do with it.”

She said at least Kate is a thoughtful spirit, unlike a swaggering voyageur who used to frequent the St. Boniface Museum.