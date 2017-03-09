Winnipeg-area Canadian geese rattled by strange winter, faux spring

While extreme high and low temperatures have defied weather norms this winter, few animals – not even wild Winnipeggers – were as affected as Canadian geese.

Their travel plans were all kinds of messed up by winter’s late arrival, and then again by a fake spring.

According to Jacques Bourgeois, a spokesperson for Oak Hammock Marsh—where many geese make their seasonal homes—the Canadian birds left later and returned sooner this winter.

“Basically geese were spotted still around Dec. 9 on the marsh, which is the latest we’ve seen them,” Bourgeois said.

The temperature had been abnormal, especially in the earlier part of the month when geese were still around—averaging daily highs of above zero before plummeting in the second week, when the geese finally clued in and left.

Bourgeois said the geese frequenting the Winnipeg area don’t go that far south when they do take off, as most nesting in this region are staying in Rochester, Minnesota.

Still, close as it may be for the efficient flyers, that’s around an 870 km flight, as the goose flies, so they normally "vacation" until mid-March.

“Typically they come back around March 15, March 16 is a pretty good bet for the first goose (sighting on the marsh),” Bourgeois said.

But this year, a warm pressure system near the end of February that brought a bizzare faux spring into southern Manitoba signalled to the geese that it was time to return.

“So we also had the earliest arrival since we started recording that Feb 21, and that’s despite the late departure,” Bourgeois explained. “The warm spell triggered what geese thought was spring, they came back.”

As interesting as it is how changing weather is affecting the migratory habits of Canadian geese, it also meant a good number were in southern Manitoba when “winter came back with a vengeance,” as Bourgeois put it.

Wind chill has brought temperature back down to typical sub -30 C lows, but Bourgeois said the geese are hardy, “weather equipped” birds, and should be fine.

“The biggest challenge right now is for them to find some food and water,” he said, explaining how the frozen ground makes it tough to dig up high-energy food they need after all of that flying, “mostly grain.”

Aside from that hurdle, “they’ll hunker down and basically weather the elements,” so not to worry.

Past goose arrival dates (Source: Oak Hammock Marsh)