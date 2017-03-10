Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, March 10-12

And now for something completely different…

The 8th annual Cluster New Music and Integrated Arts Festival gets underway Friday, March 10 and runs until Saturday, March 18. The theme this year is memories: pre- and post-Internet (how did we ever survive?), analog and digital. The eclectic festival takes place in venues throughout Winnipeg’s downtown, and kicks off Friday at the Rachel Browne Theatre, 211 Bannatyne Ave. with Training is the Opposite, in which a singer performs a virtuosic boxing routine on stage to the tune of a string quartet. For festival and ticket info go to www.clusterfestival.com

Ice time with the mayor

Think you can skate circles around Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman? Then take your best shot on Saturday, March 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.at the St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Ave. The city’s Grand Poobah will be strapping on his blades for the first ever “Skate with the Mayor.” Admission is free, but donations of food for Winnipeg Harvest will be accepted. Important noggin note: You can’t skate if you don’t wear a helmet.

Get a glimpse inside a Winnipeg safe haven

Chances are, you’ve heard of the great work being done at Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission. If you want to learn more about the shelter that provides services to the homeless, you can tour the facility at their Spring Open House, Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Princess St. See where donation dollars go to help those in need. Free parking is available.

Beer and budding writers

Red River College Creative Communications student Matt Abra is hosting Authors and Alcohol at the King’s Head Pub, 120 King St. on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. to launch his second book, Peeps, about a guy named Jasper who frequents a restaurant tailored to people-watching. Not only will you get to hear Abra read a few passages while you sip a brew, other CreComm students will have their published literary creations on display and for sale.

Just clowning around