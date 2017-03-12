Driving scared: Bus drivers receiving more threats since killing

Ever since one of their own was killed on the job in February, Winnipeg Transit operators have — understandably — taken physical and verbal threats more seriously, according to their union.

Amalgamated Transit Union local 1505 President John Callahan said there were three serious threats made against operators on Friday night alone.

“Two were verbal threats, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and the other was a sign, the guy did a throat slashing motion, just ran his finger across his throat,” Callahan said.

He explained that it’s hard to say if verbal and physical threats are increasing in the wake of one driver being fatally stabbed, or if drivers are more likely to report them now “because we’ve had a fatality.”

“I think it’s a combination,” he said. “Threats have always been there … but the threat is real now.”

The local ATU has started recording reports and complaints of verbal and physical violence internally after Callahan says he learned some reports made to Winnipeg Transit don’t make it back to the union.

“We have operators telling us about things transit hasn’t told us about,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re hearing all of these incidents and that support is there for our operators.”

City council has asked for a comprehensive report on transit safety protocols, but Callahan believes more could be done during the 90-day period given to administration to prepare it.

“There’s a lot we could do now to ensure safety, or err on the side of caution,” he said.

Since the fatal stabbing Feb. 14, Callahan has asked for routes to terminate in crowded areas with extra staff support, dedicated transit police, and increased education for riders through a new communication strategy.

A group of transit employees rallied outside City Hall to ask for the same things.

Callahan said outside of media coverage, nothing has changed, as the city is demonstrating to him “they’re just not interested in getting at it.”

He hopes eventually the city will take “proactive” action to “mitigate risk.”

“There’s always going to be threats, but let's do what we can, let’s not wait (until something happens) and be reactive,” he said.

In the meantime, Callahan said he’s hearing “more and more” of drivers so stressed they’re looking to cash out their pensions early to retire.