Winnipeg businesses are expanding to The Forks Market

Reinvigorated since last year's major renovation, The Forks’ food hall has been attracting locally owned businesses looking to expand within the city, including one of Winnipeg's freshest coffee shops, Fools and Horses.

Lauren Kroeker-Lee said she and the four other Fools & Horses owners reached out to The Forks just to inquire about how leasing space would work. At the same time, they looked at several other locations, not expecting to actually jump into planning an expansion right away.

“It just happened to be quite good timing with the renewal, the focus that they’re putting on rejuvenating the market,” Kroeker-Lee said, referring to the $2.5 million renovations completed last year.

According to her, everyone they’ve worked with from The Forks has been excited by the prospect of the popular Broadway coffee joint joining the market.

“Every phase of the way, it’s been really apparent that they’re really wanting to put the focus on local. They’re wanting to tap into what’s already existing in Winnipeg and support it, rather than bringing in a chain that’s based outside of Winnipeg,” Kroeker-Lee said.

The Forks has released a rendering of what the Fools & Horses kiosk, designed by Number TEN Architectural Group, will look like, and its clean lines with beneath-the-counter machines matches the aesthetic of the Fools and Horses Broadway location.

“It’s part of the hub of the terminal, which has been really cool to see,” Kroeker-Lee said.

Construction has just started, so Kroeker-Lee doesn’t expect they’ll be ready to pour coffee for patrons until early summer.