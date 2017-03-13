Government bill sets stage for Manitoba to run deficits without cabinet ministers' pay cuts

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will be able to run deficits without forcing cabinet ministers to take pay cuts, under a bill introduced today in the legislature.

The new bill replaces a balanced budget law that the Progressive Conservative government scrapped after winning the provincial election last year.

The old law required cabinet ministers to take a 20 per cent pay cut any time the government was in deficit.

The new bill only requires the government to run a lower deficit than the previous year to avoid the penalty.

It also changes the way the deficit is calculated for the purposes of the pay cut.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen had hinted at the change last year, citing a deficit of more than $800 million inherited from the NDP.