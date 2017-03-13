Police investigate West Broadway shooting death
A 21-year-old woman died of apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday.
Winnipeg police are calling for the public's help investigating a homicide in the West Broadway area on Sunday.
Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot in the 200 block of Spence Street at around 10:10 p.m.
Officers found a 21-year-old woman outside a house with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
