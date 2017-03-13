News / Winnipeg

Police need help to solve who shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Police are asking for information in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Winnipeg.

There was a report of a gunshot in the 200 block of Spence Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries outside a residence.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking for anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time.

