Police need help to solve who shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — Police are asking for information in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Winnipeg.
There was a report of a gunshot in the 200 block of Spence Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries outside a residence.
The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators are looking for anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time.
