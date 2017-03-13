Tributes pour in for longtime city councillor Harvey Smith

Colourful. Tenacious. Consistent.

That’s how North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty describes his former colleague Harvey Smith, who died Sunday at the age of 80.

Smith, who represented the Daniel McIntyre ward for 16 years, was well-known for his passion representing “the underdog,” said Browaty.

“You couldn’t help but admire and appreciate how he stood up for the issues, in particular social issues, that he held near and dear to him,” Browaty said. “Whether it was to speak up against a five-cent increase in transit fees or draw attention to the condition of back lanes, usually with some kind of stunt, he made sure his voice was heard.”

Browaty said he and Smith, who lost his council seat in 2014 to Cindy Gilroy, didn’t always agree on everything, but they certainly were on the same page when it came to their carbonated beverage of choice.

“Harvey and I shared a love for real Coca-Cola,” Browaty chuckled. “I always had cans of Coke in my office, and when I knew he was having a rough day, I would take a can over to him.”

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Jenny Gerbasi paid tribute to her friend and colleague prior to the start of Monday’s finance committee meeting.

“One of his biggest legacies was obviously the Sherbrook Pool which, as you all remember, it seemed so futile to be able to save that pool, but he never gave up,” Gerbasi said. “The last time I saw Harvey was at the opening of the Sherbrook Pool a couple months ago and he was able to get there and be there for that, so that was really nice.”

Flags were lowered at city hall to honour Smith, whose political career spanned almost 25 years, both as a city councillor and as an NDP MLA for two years.