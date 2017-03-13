Jones on Jets: Special teams finally blamed

Despite having been on the rise for a while, the Jets are in a tailspin once again with little time to pull up and avoid a crash-and-burn outcome.

Somewhere in the middle of February the youthful team found its identity, players said, and strung together its best streak of the season by getting points in eight consecutive games.

That’s how it’s done — that’s how a team sitting just on the outside of the playoffs chasing teams with games in hand can catch up.

But then, somewhat suddenly, it all went sideways last week.

The Jets were handed loss after loss in visits from the defending Western Conference champions, the San Jose Sharks, then the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, then the red-hot Calgary Flames, who came into Winnipeg riding an eight-game win streak.

The loss to the Sharks was hard-fought, a 3-2 near-miss in a game where the players still felt they did the little things well, they “played hard,” and were still just three points behind the second wild card spot at the time.

Things changed when Pittsburgh came to town, and the Jets lost the identity that had them within arm’s reach of the post season. After two scraps in the first period heated things up, the Jets’ game boiled over, became undisciplined, and they paid the price as Pittsburgh netted three power play goals in the second frame. It ended 7-4.

“I think we stopped playing the way we should be playing,” Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers admitted after the game.

The Calgary game was more of the same as both the players and fans seemed to be reeling from the implications of two straight losses on playoff hopes. Coach Paul Maurice said it looked like his players were carrying their disappointment around the ice.

Jets penalty killers were exploited twice more en-route to a 3-0 loss during which even its offensive weapons, at times the only bright spot this season, were handily suppressed.

Now the Jets are nine points away from the wildcard spot they’ve been chasing.

But with the ground (or the golf course?) rushing up to meet them, one major problem that’s plagued the team all season long is finally obvious to everyone and diagnosed by the coach and players alike: special teams.

“Our penalty killing is clearly a problem for us,” Maurice said. At third-last and a 76.6 per cent success rate, that much is clear.

Veteran forward Bryan Little echoed that assessment, saying “it’s definitely been a part of the last couple of games.”

Both men agreed taking fewer penalties would be a good fix, but still, the penalty killing has been poor.

Captain Blake Wheeler expressed frustration, telling reporters “playing from behind all the time” makes the game difficult.

Little, for his part, offered a hopeful goal for the PK unit after Maurice had them running technical drills Sunday morning.

“We’re going to try and be a bit more aggressive,” he said. “I think once we let other teams get set up it kind of gets easy for them and they move the puck around on us . . . so we’re going to try and disrupt that as much as we can.”

Star rookie Patrik Laine said he intends to focus on his powerplay unit's efforts, explaining that the best teams are all strong on the powerplay, whereas his team “hasn’t scored.” It’s gone zero-for-eight in the last two games, and he’s hoping it can “be better” with the time it has left.

Now in Nashville, prepared to meet another hot team, Maurice said the team is focussed on the special teams, specifically the penalty kill, using “different people,” and getting a “change of structure” on the PK unit.