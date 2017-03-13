Local musician gives Winnipeg a voice at 2017 Canadian Screen Awards

It was far from a typical Sunday night for Jocelyne Schellenberg.

She was glued to her TV in her Kleefeld, Man. home March 12 watching and waiting to see if her boy, Matt (Matthew to her) would be taking the stage in Toronto at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards to collect a trophy.

The awards show is the equivalent of the Golden Globes, and celebrates Canadian film and television. Schellenberg’s 32-year-old son was there having been nominated in the category of Achievement in Music – Original Song for the tune "Draw Blood" from the movie Lovesick.

Lovesick is a rom-com movie created by Winnipeggers and was shot in Winnipeg. So, it made sense that the soundtrack for the movie be written and composed by…a Winnipegger.

A member of the wildly popular indie-pop band Royal Canoe, Matt Schellenberg was the person Lovesick creator Tyson Carson turned to when it came to writing and performing, along with others, the 13 original tunes that make-up the movie soundtrack.

“The song is one of my favourites from the film,” he told the Metro earlier this year when Lovesick was screened to local audiences at Cinematheque. “It’s acoustic guitar and I really enjoyed doing it.”

In the end, he didn’t take home the award, losing out to pianist David Braid's "Could Have Been" from the film Born to Be Blue. However, that did not stop his mom from beaming over her son’s accomplishments on this project.

“I was so excited for Matthew,” she said with pride. “This nomination recognizes all of the hard work I have been a witness to this past year as he created the sound score. In the song they chose to nominate, every instrument or vocal harmony you hear is him.”

She also said her late husband Henry, who was a professor of music, would have been equally as thrilled with Matt’s accomplishments.