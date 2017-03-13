New Peggo 'visitor card' to roll out in 2017

It’s been nine months since the City of Winnipeg rolled out its long-awaited automatic fare collection system, Peggo, but there’s still more change to come.

At a city finance committee meeting Monday, Transit’s manager of finance, Tannis Yanchishyn reported Garival Inc., the tech company behind Peggo, still has to roll out a "visitor card.”

According to her report, the visitor card “will be made of paper and be recyclable, but as such does not have the durability of our reloadable cards.”

Yanchishyn said the card won’t cost the $5 of a regular Peggo card, making it an option specifically for temporary, short-term Winnipeg Transit users.

“We expect that to be rolled out some time in 2017,” she said.

Coun. Janice Lukes said it’s an addition to Peggo that caters to visitors who don’t see the need to invest in a permanent card, and helps replace paper passes.

“It’s like when you go to a city and get a temporary pass, same idea,” Lukes said.

Presumably, the Peggo visitor card will also feed into the advanced data collection and analytic benefits of the Peggo system, which Lukes said she’s planning to take full advantage of before long.

On Monday she asked transit to come back with another financial report on Peggo by the end of 2017 to summarize “what was sold, how much of what was sold, which card, where they were sold.”

She said understanding where people are picking up or filling up their Peggo cards will help the city better understand the demographics and improve the service from a transaction standpoint.

“They’ve got that data so we need to gather it, analyze it, and it would be very good for councillors and the public to know how it’s being used,” she said.