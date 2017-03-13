Union boss says city workers set up to fail by 'hiring freeze'

The city’s workforce is being set up to fail, or at least struggle mightily, according to a union representative.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 500 president Gord Delbridge said the so-called “hiring freeze” announced by Mayor Brian Bowman last week—justified as a fiscally responsible reaction to December’s surplus-eating snowfall—is “affecting morale in the work place, no question about that.”

The city’s $1.08 billion budget adopted in November accounted for snow-clearing savings that, early in what was initially a mild winter, seemed reasonable. Record snowfall in December meant plows ran around the clock, and the city began 2017 with a $9.5 million budget shortfall. Bowman’s solution is to leave all vacant positions unfilled, except for police, paramedics, firefighters and bus drivers.

Delbridge explained how doing so while “city workers are already cut to the bone” kicks off a domino effect that hurts employees first, and citizens thereafter, as fewer workers continue struggling to do more and more work.

“Some city employees are doing the work today two or three used to do… And times change, I understand, in some areas where you might have to adapt, but it’s gone beyond that,” he said, adding the net effect is clear if citizens look for it.

“We can see for ourselves, look at the condition of our parks, look at the condition of our facilities, and go into arenas, pools you’ll see the lack of maintenance and neglect.”

Delbridge is concerned that not investing in a full workforce today just pushes the buck down the line as the “neglect” eventually compounds into costly catch-up work.

“At the end of the day it’s Winnipeggers and taxpayers who end up footing that bill, you can’t neglect maintenance and hope that it gets better or cheaper,” he said.

Union blues

Delbridge doesn’t believe the hiring freeze is actually justified by the shortfall it’s supposed to make up for, either.

“It’s kind of more of a tactic, I think,” he said.

With police, fire, CUPE and Winnipeg association of public service officers (WAPSO) all in the midst of contract negotiations, Delbridge said it seems like Bowman’s vacancy management approach is “a ploy he’s taking right out of (Premier) Brian Pallister’s handbook.”

“At the end of the day, I think whether it’s Pallister or Bowman, they’ve got to realize Winnipeg is a working class town… citizens of Winnipeg and Manitoba are not going to get stepped on,” he said. “Nobody is asking for anything beyond what’s deserved… fair increases to put bread on the table.”

Snow excuses

Environment Canada said December 2016 was Winnipeg’s snowiest on record, so the fact that it ate into money the city planned to carry forward makes sense.

But Delbridge challenges that there are cost-saving solutions the city hasn’t explored to make snow-clearing more affordable, one of which he pitched last year.